Britney Spears‘ co-conservator, Jodi Montgomery, has claimed the pop star’s father, Jamie Spears, is only asking for an investigation into the conservatorship in an attempt to “clear his name”.

This latest development in the singer’s controversial conservatorship follows on from the resignation last week of Britney’s court-appointed lawyer Samuel Ingham III and her long time manager Larry Rudolph.

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, Montgomery, who is Britney’s temporary co-conservator, alleged that the ‘Toxic’ singer has made a “number of serious allegations” against people involved in her conservatorship since 2008, and has raised issues with her treatment since the very start.

Advertisement

Last month, Britney delivered a 24-minute court testimony in which she called for an end to her conservatorship. Among her claims, the singer alleged that while under the conservatorship, which she called “abusive”, she is forbidden from having more children, getting married or taking out her IUD.

Following her claims, both Jamie and Montgomery denied having anything to do with the singer’s allegations, with the former calling for a court investigation.

In the new filing seen by The Blast, Montgomery claims that Jamie, who has overseen the business part of his daughter’s estate since September, 2019, demanded a “court-ordered investigation” into the allegations in order to put the blame on others involved in the case.

She has alleged that Jamie just wants to “defend himself against his daughter’s accusations” and the court “should not take his bait.” She called it a “thinly veiled attempt to clear his name”.

Montgomery added that she’s not against an investigation taking place, but that it should happen when Britney has been appointed a new lawyer, following the resignation of her lawyer Samuel Ingham III.

Advertisement

Elsewhere in the new filing, Montgomery claimed she is the one who is setting up an overall plan to get Britney out of the conservatorship.

Meanwhile, Jamie is challenging a request from Montgomery to increase their personal security budget following alleged threats of “violence and even death”.

A request from Britney’s temporary co-conservator last week for “24/7 live security services” has been challenged in legal documents filed by Jamie (via Deadline), with the security set to cost $50,000 a month (£36,276) “for an indefinite period of time”.