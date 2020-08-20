Britney Spears’ conservatorship status remains unchanged after hearing

Britney Spears‘ father Jamie Spears remains the sole conservator of her estate despite the singer’s request for him to step down from the role.

The singer’s father was placed in control of his daughter’s welfare and finances in 2008 after her well-documented public breakdown. He later relinquished a degree of control in 2019 after he battled ill health, leaving her longtime carer Jodi Montgomery as temporary conservator.

Earlier this week, reports from the New York Times revealed that Spears’ attorney had filed new documents to request that Montgomery’s role be made permanent, reasoning that the singer “strongly prefers” to keep her on board alongside financial experts to look after her estate.

However, a hearing yesterday (August 19) revealed that the status of Britney’s conservatorship currently remains unchanged.

According to documents obtained by Entertainment Tonight, the hearing was a scheduled conference, with sources also telling TMZ that “certain legal documents need to be filed before her issues go before a judge, and that hasn’t happened”.

It’s believed that Britney’s attorney Samuel Ingham now has until September 18 to file a petition after the temporary letters of conservatorship were extended until February 1, 2021.

The private nature of the conservatorship – which has been in place since Britney’s breakdown in 2007 – has previously sparked concern among her friends, fans and even family.

Jamie Spears recently commented on the conservatorship and the fan-started #FreeBritney movement, saying “All these conspiracy theorists don’t know anything. The world don’t have a clue.”

“It’s up to the court of California to decide what’s best for my daughter,” he continued.