Britney Spears criticises journalist Diane Sawyer for viral 2003 TV interview

Britney Spears has criticised the journalist Diane Sawyer for a 2003 interview.

The pop star took to social media in a since-deleted Instagram post (per The Wrap) to take aim at Sawyer for a notorious conversation the pair had nearly two decades ago.

“Seriously though… I lived in my apartment for a year and never spoke to anyone…” Spears began in the post.

“My manager put that woman in my home and made me talk to her on national television and she asked if I had a shopping problem!!! When did I have a shopping problem?”

Spears explained that she rarely left her home after breaking up with Justin Timberlake in 2002, saying she was not prepared for Sawyer’s questions in her own home.

Spears said she considered herself “a baby”, but added that if the interview were to happen today she would stand up for herself, adding to Sawyer: “She can kiss my white ass.”

Meanwhile, Spears reportedly reflected on the rigorous touring pace of her past, saying she doesn’t “ever want to do it again”.

“I know I’m not playing in huge arenas with my loud band anymore but I will be honest and say life on the road is hard,” she said.

“My first three years in the biz and on the road were great but I’ll be completely honest and say that after those three tours and the pace I was going… I don’t think that I ever want to do it again !!! I hated it!!!”