Britney Spears echoes calls for strikes and redistribution of wealth in Instagram post

Britney Spears has echoed calls for a strike and the redistribution of wealth in a post on Instagram.

The pop star shared a graphic with a quote from writer Mimi Zhu on her Instagram page yesterday (March 24).

The post, which Zhu had originally shared on her own account, said: “During this time of isolation, we need connection now more than ever. Call your loved ones, write virtual love letters. Technologies like virtual communication, streaming and broadcasting are part of our community collaboration.

Advertisement

“We will learn to kiss and hold each other through the waves of the web. We will feed each other, re-destribute [sic] wealth, strike. We will understand our own importance from the places we must stay. Communion moves beyond walls. We can still be together.”

Resharing the post, Spears highlighted the phrase “Communion moves beyond walls” in her caption. You can see the post above.

“Yesssss queen of wealth re-distribution,” one fan commented on the post. Others asked the pop star to release a new song to help them through these times or if they could FaceTime with Spears.

Last week, Spears used her Instagram account to hit out at “bullies” who post “mean comments” on her page. “I’ve read a lot of things online of people criticising my posts… saying I post the same 15 pictures with the same red background and wearing the same white bathing suit,” she wrote.

Advertisement

“Reading all of the mean comments really hurts my feelings …. and I wanted to share because you really shouldn’t be saying all of these mean things to someone you don’t even know .… this goes for bullying anyone really.”

She added: “Hard times like we are currently living through should really teach us to be nice to one another.”