Britney Spears’ ex-husband Jason Alexander arrested after gatecrashing her wedding

Britney Spears’ ex-husband, Jason Alexander, was arrested after he crashed the site of the singer’s wedding.

Spears, who divorced Alexander in 2005 , married Sam Asghari on Thursday (June 9). Mere hours before the ceremony set to begin, though, decorators were interrupted by her former husband.

The Ventura County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to Variety that they’d been dispatched to Spears’ California residence to investigate a trespassing complaint. There, police apprehended Alexander and arrested him on an outstanding county warrant.

As reported by TMZ, Alexander shared his movements on an Instagram livestream, during which the 40-year-old can be seen evading security before entering the premises and referring to Spears as his “first and only wife”.

“Where’s Britney?… I’m here to crash the wedding,” Alexander said.

Horrifying. Jason Alexander crashed Britney's wedding and somehow broke into her house and went on Instagram Live. pic.twitter.com/1l8ji2lQTN — BreatheHeavy (@breatheheavycom) June 9, 2022

Afterwards, Alexander can be seen introducing himself to Spears’ guests, before a “physical struggle” took place upon his eventual arrest. Alexander had previously been arrested on multiple occasions, the most recent of which saw him plead guilty to stalking an unidentified woman in January of this year.

People later reported that Spears’ ceremony went ahead despite the interruption, and was attended by the likes of Madonna and Drew Barrymore. Spears reportedly walked down the aisle to Elvis Presley’s 1961 ballad, ‘Can’t Help Falling In Love’.

The wedding comes some five years after Spears first met Asghari on the set of her music video for ‘Slumber Party’, which was released in 2016. The pair became engaged last year, and in May announced that their first pregnancy had ended in a miscarriage.

Meanwhile, after being freed from her conservatorship in November 2021, Spears is set to release a tell-all memoir, which will hit bookshelves by the end of this year. Speaking of the Simon & Schuster book, which reportedly fetched her $15million (£12.2million) Spears said that writing the memoir was “actually healing and therapeutic”

“It’s also hard bringing up past events in my life… I’ve never been able to express openly,” she wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post.