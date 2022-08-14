Britney Spears’ ex-husband takes plea deal in stalking case

Britney Spears’ ex-husband, Jason Alexander, has accepted a plea deal in his felony stalking case after he infamously crashed the singer’s wedding back in June.

Spears married her third husband, Sam Asghari, on June 9 of this year. Mere hours before the ceremony begun, though, decorators were interrupted by Alexander – to whom Spears was married for just 55 hours in 2004 – who declared he was “here to crash the wedding”. He was arrested by Ventura County police on an outstanding warrant, and Spears was later granted a restraining order against him.

As reported by Rolling Stone, Alexander appeared in court on Thursday (August 11), where he pleased no contest to the misdemeanour charges of aggravated trespassing and battery. As a result of him accepting the plea deal, it was reported, Alexander was cleared of a felony stalking count and a misdemeanour vandalism count.

He was sentenced to 128 days in county jail, though he won’t be required to serve any of that time. Alexander spent 64 days in custody prior to the court hearing, and by proxy of “good behaviour” terms, he was eligible for double credit. He’s not yet out of trouble, though, as Napa County officials told Rolling Stone that he’s still wanted on a pending felony warrant pertaining to an alleged theft.

“We’re going to pick him up and transport him back to Napa County for sure,” a spokesperson for the Napa County Sheriff’s Office told the publication. They reportedly have until Tuesday (August 16) to bring him in.

In lighter news, it was confirmed earlier this month that Spears is gearing up to release a duet with Elton John titled ‘Hold Me Closer’. A specific release date has not yet been announced, however the confirmation followed multiple claims that the pair were “secretly recording” a new version of John’s 1972 single ‘Tiny Dancer’.

Spears’ ninth and most recent studio album, ‘Glory’, came out in 2016. She released an outtake from that record, ‘Swimming In The Stars’, in late 2020 to mark her 39th birthday. The pop star revealed that she was working on new music in December 2021, a month after her controversial 13-year conservatorship was officially terminated.