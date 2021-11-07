Britney Spears’ ex-managers fight subpoenas and deny knowledge of a listening device

Britney Spears’ former managers have argued that the singer cannot subpoena financial records prior to 2019, adding that they had no knowledge of a listening device placed in her bedroom.

Documents obtained by Rolling Stone show that lawyers for Tri Star Sports and Entertainment Group have argued that there’s no evidence of “extrinsic fraud” which would entitle Spears to subpoena documents from prior accounting periods.

According to their claim, only records from the currently disputed period that started on January 1, 2019 can be subpoenaed.

Meanwhile, Tri Star director Robin Greenhill has said in a sworn statement: “No one at Tri Star has ever suggested monitoring Ms. Spears’ electronic communications. No one at Tri Star is aware of any hidden electronic surveillance device placed in Ms. Spears’ bedroom.”

This statement comes on the back of claims made by former Spears security staffer Alex Vlasov in the documentary Controlling Britney Spears, in which Greenhill was singled out for being on a group chat that dissected “every step” Britney took during her court-ordered conservatorship.

According to Rolling Stone, in a letter to Greenhill’s lawyer, Spears’ new lawyer Mathew Rosengart stated that Tri Star had been “stonewalling” his attempts to obtain “basic information” about the company’s dealings with Spears from 2008 to the present.

“Notwithstanding Tri Star’s moral – and legal – obligation to provide this simple information, Tri Star’s ongoing failure to answer this question speaks volumes and leads to the unfortunate and inexorable conclusion that Tri Star has much to hide,” he wrote.

Spears and Rosengart have been fighting to end her 13-year conservatorship. They succeeded in September when the star’s father Jamie was suspended from his role as her conservator by a judge. More recently, Jamie Spears filed to immediately end his daughter’s conservatorship.

In July, Britney stated that she wanted to have her father charged for conservatorship abuse, calling the conservatorship “abusive” and claiming that she was forbidden from having more children, getting married, or taking out her IUD.

After her conservatorship finally ended, Spears hit out at her family and called for “justice”. She shared a lengthy post on Instagram, alongside a photo of a typewriter, stating: “Don’t you find it weird when you jump through hoops to organise trips or set up lunch dates with people you love only to know they’ll bail on you or leave after 10 minutes ??? It’s humiliating and it’s like every person I’ve ever opened to immediately says they’ll be gone on a trip for two weeks after… OK I get it… they’re only available to me when it’s convenient for them.”