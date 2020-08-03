Britney Spears’ father calls the #FreeBritney movement “a joke”

Britney Spears‘ father, Jamie Spears, has spoken out about his conservatorship over his daughter in a new interview, where he called the #FreeBritney movement “a joke”.

Speaking to Page Six, 68-year-old Spears called the supporters of the #FreeBritney movement “conspiracy theorists” and said that this is between him and his family.

“All these conspiracy theorists don’t know anything. The world don’t have a clue,” he said.

“It’s up to the court of California to decide what’s best for my daughter. It’s no one else’s business.”

He also responded to accusations of stealing Britney’s money, saying “I have to report every nickel and dime spent to the court every year. How the hell would I steal something?”

“I love my daughter. I love all my kids. But this is our business. It’s private.”

Jamie Spears has been in control of Britney’s trust and finances since 2008, after Britney’s very public mental breakdown in 2007. More recently, acting conservator Jodi Montgomery stepped in to assist Spears.

His comments follow Britney’s brother, Bryan, speaking out on the As Not Seen On TV podcast, where he said he believes the conservatorship is a good thing.

“I am aware that [fans] feel like maybe she’s being confined or held against her will in some capacity,” he said.

“But… [the conservatorship] has been a great thing for our family, to this point, and [we] keep hoping for the best.”

In July, Britney Spears’ mother Lynne filed legal documents in an effort to be included in decisions related to her daughter’s finances.

Fans have also recently launched a Change.org campaign, asking for the singer to have access to her own lawyer to help her get out of the conservatorship. The petition currently has almost 250,000 signatures at the time of writing.

The conservatorship was recently extended until August 22 at least, after a hearing on the matter couldn’t take place due to COVID-19 restrictions.