Britney Spears granted emergency restraining order against ex-husband who crashed her wedding

Britney Spears has been granted an emergency restraining order against her ex-husband, Jason Allen Alexander, after Alexander gatecrashed the pop star’s wedding at her house in California last week.

Alexander, who Spears wed during a Las Vegas ceremony in 2004 – before the marriage was annulled 55 hours later – broke into the premises on June 9, prior to the ceremony beginning. “Where’s Britney?… I’m here to crash the wedding,” Alexander said, referring to Spears as his “first and only wife”.

The Ventura County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to investigate a trespassing complaint, and Alexander was arrested on an outstanding warrant. The wedding ceremony proceeded to take place without further incident, with the likes of Madonna, Paris Hilton and Drew Barrymore in attendance. Spears was married to actor and model Sam Asghari.

On Friday (June 10), Spears’ attorney, Mathew Rosengart, confirmed that an “emergency protective order” had been put in place. It expires after five to seven calendar days, as Billboard reports.

“I thank the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office for their good work,” Rosengart commented in a statement. “This was an outrageous and disgraceful security breach and I hope law enforcement does everything possible to ensure Mr. Alexander is fully and vigorously prosecuted and convicted for his criminal actions.”

Neither Spears nor Asghari have commented publicly on the incident. The pair met on the set of the music video for Spears’ song ‘Slumber Party’, and announced their engagement last year, two months before Spears was freed from her 14-year-long conservatorship. In April, the couple announced they were expecting a child, and the following month revealed the pregnancy had ended in a miscarriage.

Last month, Spears confirmed that her “tell-all” memoir will be released by the end of the year, after signing a deal with publishers Simon & Schuster worth a reported $15million (£12.2million) in February.