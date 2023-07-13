Britney Spears reveals she “had a lot of therapy” to complete memoir

Britney Spears has revealed that she had to undergo “a lot of therapy” in order to complete her upcoming autobiography.

The pop star first revealed details of her upcoming memoir, The Woman In Me, earlier this week, confirming the title and cover art to her fans, as well as the release date.

Set to arrive on October 24 via Gallery Books – an extension of Simon & Schuster – the autobiography will explore the pop star’s rise to fame, music career and time becoming a mother. It is also set to see Spears talk about her 13-year-long conservatorship in detail for the first time.

Now, in a new update shared to Twitter, the ‘Toxic’ singer has a that she underwent “a lot of therapy” while trying to write the autobiography, and expressed her hopes that fans will enjoy the final result.

“OK guys, so my book is coming out very, very soon. I worked my ass off for this book, I had a lot of therapy to get this book done, so you guys better like it,” she said during the video. “And if you don’t like it, that’s fine too.”

“Either way…” she continued, going on to reference lyrics from The Beach Boys’ song Kokomo’.

In the video shared on Tuesday (July 11), the teaser read: “It’s coming, my story, on my terms… at last. Are you ready?”, before revealing the black and white cover art. Pre-orders are available here.

According to a press release from Gallery Books, the memoir “reveals for the first time her incredible journey—and the strength at the core of one of the greatest performers in pop music history.”

“Written with remarkable candor and humor, Spears’s groundbreaking book illuminates the enduring power of music and love—and the importance of a woman telling her own story, on her own terms, at last,” it adds.

The description alludes to how Spears had been living under a court-ordered conservatorship created by her father since 2007 — something which caught the eyes of the world and led to the ‘#FreeBritney’ movement that pushed for her to be released.

By mid-2021, Spears appeared in court and told a judge that she was being forced to work by her conservators. She also shared insight into her living situation during a 22-minute audio message shared last summer, which claimed that her family “threw me away”.

In the time since her conservative ended in November 2021, Spears has gone on to collaborate with Elton John on the song ‘Hold Me Closer’ — a reimagined version of his track ‘Tiny Dancer’.