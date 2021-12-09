Britney Spears has been granted power to sign her own estate documents

Britney Spears has been granted the power to sign her own estate planning documents.

The singer won the right in court yesterday (December 8) despite her conservatorship ending last month, according to Rolling Stone.

“I’ll go ahead and make that order today — that she has the ability to go ahead and execute documents,” said Judge Brenda Penny, after she also granted a motion sealing paperwork related to Britney’s new estate plan.

Spears’ conservatorship was officially ended on November 12, with the singer recently calling the decision the “best day ever.” Claims about Spears’ conservatorship have ranged from accusations that her phone was tapped, to allegedly wanting $2million (£1.5million) to end it, to being forced to take both psychological and blood tests.

Another recent social media post indicated that Spears is aiming to use her platform in order to advocate for “people with real disabilities and real illnesses.”

She also recently took to Instagram on her 40th birthday to satirise years of therapy that she undertook as part of her conservatorship, describing it as “forced” and “against [her] will.”

In the caption, Spears spoke openly and honestly – as well as sarcastically – about the therapists she was made to see under Jamie Spears’ 13-year conservatorship.

“As much therapy as I’ve had to do against my will, being forced to pay and listen to women telling me how they are going to further my success… it was a joy,” she quipped.

“In this beautiful nation, it would only be fair for me to dedicate my life to skits to the wonderful therapist.”