Britney Spears hits out at Instagram “bullies”: “Reading all of the mean comments really hurts my feelings”

Britney Spears has spoken out on she feels like she’s being “bullied” by people on Instagram in a new post.

Taking to the platform earlier today (March 18), the pop star uploaded a quote reading: “Nobody watches you harder than the people that can’t stand you.”

In the caption, Spears explained how reading a number of “mean comments” of late has “really hurt [her] feelings”, with some users of the site criticising her for frequently sharing the same images.

“I’ve read a lot of things online of people criticising my posts… saying I post the same 15 pictures with the same red background and wearing the same white bathing suit,” she wrote, adding that she gets “really excited” by sharing content with her 23.6 million followers.

“Reading all of the mean comments really hurts my feelings …. and I wanted to share because you really shouldn’t be saying all of these mean things to someone you don’t even know .… this goes for bullying anyone really.”

Spears added: “Hard times like we are currently living through should really teach us to be nice to one another.”

The star message concluded by saying: “I think it’s important to see things that bring happiness during hard times and making light of a situation can sometimes help people!!!! I love you all… stay safe… and be nice!!!!!”

Last April, Spears posted an Instagram video in which she spoke to fans after being admitted to a mental health facility. “My family has been going through a lot of stress and anxiety lately, so I just needed time to heal,” she told her fans. “But don’t worry, I’ll be back very soon.”

Meanwhile, Britney Spears was recently hospitalised after breaking her foot. Following the accident, the singer shared a video on Instagram of the moment she sustained the injury.