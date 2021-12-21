Britney Spears’ lawyer hits back after singer’s father requests she pay his legal fees

Britney Spears‘ father and former conservator Jamie Spears has petitioned to seek the court’s “confirmation, authorization and direction” for the singer to pay her father’s ongoing legal fees related to the end of her conservatorship.

As Variety reports, in documents filed last week, Jamie requested his daughter’s estate pay attorneys who are “participating in proceedings concerning Jamie’s ongoing fiduciary duties relating to winding up” matters relating to the conservatorship, which saw him take control of her finances and personal life for 13 years, and which was terminated last month.

The filing claims that “prompt payment” of Jamie’s legal costs are required in order for the conservatorship to be “wound up quickly and efficiently to allow Britney to take control of her life as she and Jamie desire”.

Spears was required to pay legal fees for her father’s attorneys while under the conservatorship – which she was under between 2008 and 2013 – along with her own fees related to seeking termination of the arrangement, which she described as “abusive” in a court hearing back in June.

In July, Britney stated that she wanted to have her father charged for conservatorship abuse, claiming that she was forbidden from having more children, getting married, or taking out her IUD. After her conservatorship initially ended, the singer hit out at her family and called for “justice”.

The filing claims Jamie Spears “stepped up to protect his daughter” by stepping into the role of conservator when the singer was “unquestionably incapacitated and victimized by persons seeking to take advantage of her incapacity”.

It goes on to say Jamie’s role as conservator was “certified and approved” by the court, and that it “would be contrary to public policy” if his time in the role “could subject him to personal bankruptcy and ruin defending baseless claims”.

“No person would ever want to step into the role as conservator if a conservatee could force a conservator to personally pay substantial legal fees defending unfounded allegations,” it adds.

Spears’ attorney Mathew Rosengart called the pop star’s request for her to pay his legal costs an “abomination” in a statement responding to the filing.

“Mr. Spears reaped many millions of dollars from Britney as a conservator, while paying his lawyers millions more, all from Britney’s work and hard earned money,” Rosengart said.

“The conservatorship has been terminated and Mr. Spears was suspended ignominiously. Under the circumstances, his petition is not only legally meritless, it is an abomination. Britney poignantly testified about the pain her father caused her and this only adds to it. This is not what a father who loves his daughter does.”

Jamie Spears was suspended from his role as conservator back in September. He filed to immediately end the conservatorship in early November, and it was terminated the same month.

As a result of the conservatorship’s termination, Spears now has a say in controlling her estimated $60million (£45million) estate and finally has the freedom to make her own medical and personal decisions for the first time since 2008.