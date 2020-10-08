Britney Spears’ lawyer likens singer to “comatose patient” in ongoing conservatorship battle

Britney Spears‘ attorney has likened the singer’s current mental state to that of a comatose patient.

Lawyer Sam Ingham made the comparison on Wednesday (October 7) in the latest stage of her conservatorship case.

Ingham explained why the pop star was unable to provide a sworn declaration in the ongoing case surrounding her conservatorship – with Spears requesting that a co-conservator joins her sister Jamie Spears in the arrangement.

According to TMZ, Ingham said that Spears was unable to sign a declaration that would explain her side of the ongoing case. He explained that while Spears is not in a coma, she is currently unable to consent to any legal arrangements.

Ingham subsequently noted that attorneys are able to speak on behalf of comatose patients and also said Spears does not wish to perform live again.

The latest development in the case comes after the singer’s father withdrew his attempt to rehire estate manager Andrew Wallet, who Spears said was “uniquely unsuited” in his first stint working for her.

Wallet worked from 2008 to 2019 in a co-conservator capacity, but Britney said she had “difficult budgetary choices going forward” and could not afford his services.

Wallet subsequently claimed that the singer could be under her conservatorship for the rest of her life.

In a new interview with The Daily Mail, Wallet warned that Spears could be bound by the conservatorship for the rest of her life and criticised the people behind the #FreeBritney movement – claiming that “there are people lurking in the shadows pushing an agenda.”

“Britney is in a conservatorship for good reason but a lot of the #FreeBritney people have no experience with the law,” he said, later adding of the alleged “people lurking in the shadows”: “I can’t say who but it is hurting Britney, she’s the only one who gets hurt by all this.”

Wallet went on to argue that Spears’ conservatorship “isn’t in place to make her do things she doesn’t want to do, it’s in place to protect her.”

“If she doesn’t want to work, she doesn’t have to work. No one can force her,” he said.

Last month, it was reported that Spears had given her support to the fan-organised #FreeBritney movement that is backing her case in the legal battle.