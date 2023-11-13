Britney Spears’ manager brands ‘SNL’ skit on singer “pathetic”

Britney Spears‘ manager Cade Hudson has criticised Saturday Night Live over their comedic sketch of the singer’s new memoir.

It comes after the sketch opened with Chloe Fineman impersonating the star before a parody for the auditioning process to act as the narrator for Spears’ memoir The Woman In Me followed.

According to Hudson, the singer herself was also invited to appear on the show.

“Wow. The writers of SNL are getting worse and worse. No wonder you all reached out to me to get Britney on the show… SNL is on life support,” Hudson wrote.

Taking aim at Fineman for her latest impersonation of the pop star, he added: “You all are pathetic and this Chloe isn’t funny. Did you find her on Craigslist or something?”

Several other celebrities were also impersonated as the auditioning actors for the job, including Timothée Chalamet, John Mulaney, Martin Scorsese (who was portrayed by Chalamet), The B-52s’ Fred Schneider, Julia Fox, and Jada Pinkett Smith.

SNL parodied Britney Spears’ memoir. pic.twitter.com/CqIWzpSEX3 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 12, 2023

Spears’ memoir, which is actually narrated by Hollywood star Michelle Williams on the audiobook version, sold over one million copies in its first week and made countless headlines upon its release last month (October 24) for its candid discussion of her career, relationships, 13-year conservatorship and personal experiences.

It is among one of the best-selling celebrity memoirs of recent years. So far, others have included Spare – written by Prince Harry – which sold 1.6million copies in the US back in January, and that of Donald Trump’s niece Mary Trump which sold 1.4million copies in a week in 2020.

Many of the sales of The Woman In Me have also come as a result of Spears sharing the memoir as an audiobook. The singer confirmed that she would only be reading the introduction of the book due to the emotional toll it took to write it, saying it was “a labour of love and all the emotions that come with it”.

Elsewhere, Timothée Chalamet, who was the host of this week’s show, did further impersonations of Scorsese and teamed up with boygenius for a sketch parodying Troye Sivan.