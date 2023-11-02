Britney Spears’ memoir sells over one million copies in first week

Britney Spears has become a chart-topping author, following her new memoir selling over one million copies in its first week.

Titled The Woman In Me, the book had been teased by the pop star over recent years, and made countless headlines upon its release last month (October 24) for its candid discussion of her career, relationships, 13-year conservatorship and personal experiences.

Now, it has been confirmed that the memoir sold over one million copies in the US within its first week, and is currently holding the Number One spot on the New York Times bestsellers chart for non-fiction.

The figures were shared yesterday (November 1) via an update from her publisher Gallery Books, which is a division of Simon and Schuster. According to the publisher, The Woman in Me sold 1.1million copies in the US within its first week, and also topped the UK charts after selling nearly 91,000 copies in print within the same timeframe.

Spears also shared a statement via the publishing company to mark the milestone, thanking those who purchased the book and showing her gratitude for people letting her tell her story.

“I poured my heart and soul into my memoir,” she wrote (via The Independent). “And I am grateful to my fans and readers around the world for their unwavering support.”

The book is among one of the best-selling celebrity memoirs of recent years. So far, others have included Spare – written by Prince Harry – which sold 1.6million copies in the US back in January, and that of Donald Trump’s niece Mary Trump which sold 1.4million copies in a week in 2020.

Many of the sales of The Woman In Me have also come as a result of Spears sharing the memoir as an audiobook, narrated by Hollywood star Michelle Williams. The singer confirmed that she would only be reading the introduction of the book due to the emotional toll it took to write it, saying it was “a labour of love and all the emotions that come with it”.

The most noteworthy sections of the book include huge revelations, such as her abortion whilst dating Justin Timberlake and being unable to speak “for months” after her breakup with the *NSYNC singer.

Upon its release, the pop icon also claimed she doesn’t want the project to “offend anyone” as she has “moved on” from the topics discussed.

In other Britney Spears news, the singer also teased that a second volume of the memoir is on the horizon, as is new music.