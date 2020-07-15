Britney Spears’ mother Lynne has filed legal documents to be included in decisions related to her daughter’s multi-million trust and finances.

Lynne is believed to have put in a request to be included in any “special notice” of all maters regarding her daughter’s finances, according to The Blast.

Britney’s finances are under a court-approved conservatorship previously controlled by her father Jamie who made decisions about her money and career. However, her father stepped down in September 2019, after petitioning the court to hand over the reins of her conservatorship, citing ongoing health issues

A judge at the time approved Jamie’s request and selected Britney’s longtime care manager Jodi Montgomery, as her new conservator.

Attorney Andrew Wallet was also previously a co-conservator to help manage the singer’s financial assets, however, he resigned in May 2019.

In the meantime fans of the singer have resurfaced the decade-old hashtag #FreeBritney scrutinising the conservatorship that Britney’s been under for the past 12 years, with calls for her to be released from the legal agreement.

Throughout the coronavirus lockdown Britney’ has been keeping herself entertained by posting regularly to social media. Although, to some social media users something feels “off”. Concerned about the artist’s wellbeing, fans have claimed that Britney is using social media to send secret messages asking for help.

In the meantime, Britney’s conservatorship was recently extended until at least August 22, which came after a hearing on the matter couldn’t take place due to Coronavirus. With that date approaching, fans are also campaigning for Britney to have access to her own lawyer to help her get out of the agreement.

Britney hasn’t commented on her fans’ allegations, nor has she ever publicly stated that she disagrees with the terms of her conservatorship or wants it to end.

The conservatorship came into play after the singer experienced a number of public “breakdowns” in the late 00’s with one incident that saw her shave her head.