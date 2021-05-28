Britney Spears musical to premiere in Washington D.C. this November

The musical based around Britney Spears’ songs will premiere in Washington D.C. in November, it has been confirmed.

Once Upon A One More Time was originally scheduled to make its debut in Chicago in 2019, but was delayed to April 2020. Its shows were later cancelled completely because of the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

The jukebox musical will finally hit the stage on November 29 at D.C.’s Shakespeare Theatre Company. Its run will be limited, with performances only taking place until January 2, 2022.

The production was written by Jon Hartmere and centres around a book club formed by Cinderella, Snow White and Ariel and the disruption caused when their fairy godmother shares a book called The Feminist Mystique with them, opening their eyes to a world away from “bird-made dresses and true love’s kiss”.

Spears’ songs will be performed by the princesses, the casting for whom has not been announced at the time of writing. The tracklist is said to include the likes of ‘Oops I Did It Again’, ‘Lucky’, ‘Circus’ and ‘Toxic’.

Earlier this month, the pop star took to Instagram to condemn the documentaries made about her life, calling them “hypocritical”.

“So many documentaries about me this year with other people’s takes on my life,” she captioned a post. “What can I say … I’m deeply flattered !!!! These documentaries are so hypocritical … they criticize the media and then do the same thing.”

Spears is set to appear in court in June at a hearing about her conservatorship. Her legal team, lead by lawyer Samuel D. Ingham III, has petitioned for her father, Jamie Spears, to be removed from the conservatorship.