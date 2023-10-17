Britney Spears shares excerpts from new memoir: “It felt like I was living on the edge of a cliff”

Britney Spears has shared an excerpt of a passage from her upcoming tell-all memoire, The Woman In Me, ahead of its release next week (October 24).

Yesterday (October 16), the pop star took to social media to share a snippet of the book. It is currently unclear if the snippet she shared comes from a singular passage in the book, or if it’s a compilation of several passages.

“I actually envy the people who know how to make fame work for them,” the clip reads. “My demeanor was innocent – and it wasn’t an act. I didn’t know what I was doing.”

The video continues with the passage, “I felt like I was living on the edge of a cliff,” before concluding with, “If you stood up for me when I couldn’t stand up for myself: from the bottom of my heart, thank you.”

Britney Spears’ sharing of the excerpts comes after it was revealed that she will not be narrating the audiobook version of the upcoming memoir due to the “heart-wrenching” time of “reliving” experiences. Instead, the singer has revealed that actress Michelle Williams will be the one taking the reins. Spears will only be reading the book’s introduction.

Spears first announced she was working on a book back in April 2022. “I’m writing a book at the moment and as it’s actually healing and therapeutic…it’s also hard bringing up past events in my life…I’ve never been able to express openly,” she wrote in a since deleted Instagram post.

The Woman In Me will explore the pop star’s rise to fame, music career and time becoming a mother. It is also set to see Spears talk about her 13-year-long conservatorship in detail for the first time.