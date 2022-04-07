Britney Spears objects to paying off her mother’s huge legal fees

Britney Spears has objected to paying her mother’s huge legal fees.

It is reported that Lynne Spears accumulated £460,000 in lawyer’s fees during the singer’s highly-publicised legal battle to end her conservatorship, which was ultimately terminated last November after 13 years.

According to documents obtained by PA and reported by Variety, Britney has formally opposed Lynne’s request for the significant sum of money.

The documents read: “Lynne Spears and her counsel seek payment of legal fees and costs – from Britney Spears – of more than $660,000 (£460,000). Britney Spears opposes the Petition in its entirety.”

Additionally, Britney’s filing said: “Britney Spears has for decades been her family’s sole breadwinner, supporting her entire family.”

The document also claimed that Lynne is currently living in a property that is owned by and being paid for by her pop star daughter.

It read: “It warrants noting that Lynne Spears has for at least a decade resided in a large, expensive house owned by Britney Spears in Kentwood, Louisiana, for which her daughter has also continuously – and generously – paid Lynne Spears’s utilities, telephone services, insurance, property taxes, landscaping, pool work, pest control, repairs, and maintenance, totalling approximately $1.7m (£1.3m).”

Lynne applied for Britney’s estate to cover her legal expenses shortly before the conservatorship was ended in late 2021. She claimed that she asked for the money in order to help her daughter “achieve independence from her conservator father James Spears”.

Last December, it was reported that Jamie had asked Britney to cover his ongoing legal costs – a request the singer’s attorney Mathew Rosengart called “an abomination” and “legally meritless”.

In an effort to block her father’s plea, Britney’s lawyer made various accusations of financial improprieties against him and others involved with the conservatorship earlier this year.

Further hearings for the case are expected to take place in July.

Britney Spears’ conservatorship was set up in 2008 and overseen by her father. It controlled much of the singer’s life and finances, with Spears previously describing the conservatorship as “abusive”.

In July 2021, Britney stated that she wanted to have her father charged for conservatorship abuse and claimed that she was forbidden from having more children, getting married, or taking out her IUD.

After her conservatorship initially ended, Britney hit out at her family and called for “justice”. She vowed to continue her fight last month, saying that those responsible “got away with it”.

Jamie Spears has continually denied any wrongdoing.

Meanwhile, Britney Spears has opened up about the “healing and therapeutic” process of writing her memoir. “It’s also hard bringing up past events in my life…I’ve never been able to express openly,” she wrote.