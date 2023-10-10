Britney Spears reaches out to cover Beyoncé’s ‘Daddy Lessons’ with Jay-Z

Britney Spears has reached out to Beyoncé and Jay-Z to propose a cover of Queen Bey’s ‘Daddy Issues’ with a new verse from the rapper.

The pop star took to Instagram to shoot her shot, proposing the idea of the cover. In a since-deleted video that was posted on Sunday (October 8), Spears was seen dancing to ‘Daddy Issues’ in her signature combo of a black top, low-rise pants and a pair of heeled boots.

“So many people have done remixes to my songs without my knowledge … so I guess it’s safe to say I will be redoing this song eventually !!!” read the caption. “Just need to meet Jay-Z and add a rap to it … what’s up ???”

Britney Spears says she would like to remix Beyoncé's “Daddy Lessons” with Jay-Z pic.twitter.com/5vGjeb9fsE — Pop Tingz (@ThePopTingz) October 9, 2023

‘Daddy Issues’ is a country song from Beyoncé’s sixth LP ‘Lemonade’. The track was released in April 2016 and has been covered by the likes of The Chicks and actress Camila Mendes in the third season of the series Riverdale. Queen Bey and The Chicks performed the song together at the 2016 CMA Awards.

This is not the first time Spears has used social media to show her dance skills and speak about her ideas.

Last month, the popstar received a welfare check after posting a video dancing with knives

Spears posted a video of herself dancing with large knives. She wrote in the caption: “Don’t worry they are NOT real knives !!! [sic] Halloween is soon.”

TMZ reported that a member of the LAPD’s Mental Evaluation Unit asked for the welfare check. Officers arrived at Spears’ house the following day after the videos were posted, where security told officers the singer was fine. Spears herself did not speak to the police.

She then went on to criticise the police for conducting a welfare check, claiming “It’s about power”.

“Is it a joke in the news again with welfare checks??? Come on America … we cooler than that, right ??? The officers came to my home and said they would not leave until they spoke to me as people do 4 minute performances with them. I am getting an apology,” she wrote in a social media caption.