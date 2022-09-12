Britney Spears says it’s unlikely she’ll perform live again as she’s “pretty traumatised”

Britney Spears has said that it’s unlikely she’ll ever perform live again after past experiences left her “traumatised”.

The pop star posted on her Instagram yesterday (September 11) a note seen by Rolling Stone that appears to have since been deleted in which she reflects on her career during her 13-year conservatorship.

In the message she wrote that she will “probably never perform again just because I’m stubborn and I will make my point”, sharing examples of traumatising experiences she had.

She opened the post by complaining about her lack of creative control over her music videos during that era, saying that the only visual she liked from that time was the one for ‘Work Bitch’. The singer also wrote about the unpleasant experience working with photographers.

“…[T]he most offensive SO CALLED professional pictures on every tour. I mean they could have at least cheated and retouched them for me … just saying … 2 day shoots for new show in Vegas literally the worst ever … and me excited for the pictures for 5 months on tour … they never showed me any.

“I’d rather quit shit in my pool and shoot photos of myself in studios over working with the most offensive people in my life.”

Adding that she was also uncomfortable with the number of dancers she was forced to perform with on stage during her four-year Las Vegas residency, Spears said her past experiences left her “traumatised”.

“I’m pretty traumatised for life and yes I’m pissed as fuck and no I won’t probably perform again just because I’m stubborn and I will make my point,” she said.

Spears last performed live in 2017 on the closing night of her residency.

Elswhere, Spears has opened up about her estrangement from her two sons.

Jayden Federline, the 15-year-old son of Spears and ex-husband Kevin Federline, revealed in an ITV documentary that he and his brother have distanced themselves from Spears.

Complex reports that Spears, who had addressed Jayden’s comments in an Instagram post last week, said in a voice note on her Instagram on Saturday (September 10): “I used to have my kids, at one point, more than Kevin.

“People don’t remember that part because they always focus on the negative, but when they were six to nine years old, I had them 70 per cent of the time. Since they’ve been gone, I’ve honestly felt like a huge part of me has died. Like literally, I have no purpose anymore. They were my joy, they were my everything…that was what I lived for.”

Spears had shared a lengthy voice memo online last week about her conservatorship and life since it came to an end last year.

She was finally freed from her conservatorship after 13 years last November following an extensive campaign from lawyers and fans.

In July 2021, Spears called the conservatorship “abusive”, and that September, the star’s father was suspended from his role as her conservator, with the conservatorship ending after Jamie filed paperwork agreeing with his daughter’s wishes for it to end.

Meanwhile, last month Britney returned with Elton John collaboration ‘Hold Me Closer’, her first new music since the conservatorship was terminated.