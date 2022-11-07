Britney Spears says she has permanent nerve damage: “It stings and it’s scary”

Britney Spears has revealed that she has permanent nerve damage on the right side of her body.

Posting about the incurable condition on Instagram alongside a video of her dancing to Foster The People’s ‘Pumped Up Kicks’, she wrote: “I’m dancing in time now Victoria … yes … nerve damage on the right side of my body … there’s no cure except God I guess … nerve damage is caused sometimes when you don’t get enough oxygen to your brain.”

She continued: “I wake up like 3 times a week in my bed and my hands are completely numb … nerves are tiny and it feels like pins and needles from the right side of my body it shoots up to my neck and the part that hurts the worst is my temple on my head … it stings and it’s scary … the last 3 years since I got out of that place I’ve been in a mild unconscious state … I couldn’t face it.”

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CkpXxXQAhCW/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=

Spears added that when she dances she doesn’t feel pain. “It’s like my mind literally goes to a place of my inner child. And although I don’t move like I use to … I truly believe my faith in it gave me strength,” she wrote. “By the grace of God I finally found a medication where I actually feel oxygen going to my brain and through my neck … my eyes are more open now and I can hold my head up correctly.”

She finished the caption by writing that she was “getting a lot better”, adding that she “can breathe now”.

Elsewhere, Spears recently called out female celebrities for “shaming” women.

“Don’t you just love the nerve of women who stand firmly getting awards and speak on their beliefs about not showing their bodies on instagram,” the singer wrote.

“They say ‘This is NOT something I would do’ yet those women are the very ones who get 4 million dollar budget videos made about sucking and licking on homemade ice cream.”

In September Elton John and Britney shared the music video for their recent collaborative single ‘Hold Me Closer’.

Spears is also approaching the one-year anniversary since she was released from her controversial 13-year conservatorship.