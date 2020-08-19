Britney Spears says she no longer wants her father in control of her conservatorship

Britney Spears, via her lawyer, has said that she no longer wants her father, Jamie Spears, in sole control of her conservatorship.

In a new report from the New York Times, Britney’s lawyer Samuel D. Ingham III submitted a filing earlier this week where he said that she thinks her conservatorship “must be changed substantially in order to reflect the major changes in her current lifestyle and her stated wishes.”

According to NYT, this has come after an extended period of time where Britney showed no public desire to change any aspects of the conservatorship, or comment on it at all.

The private nature of the conservatorship – which has been in place since Britney’s breakdown in 2007 – has sparked concern among her friends, fans and even family, who worry that she, and her finances, are being mishandled by her father.

Recently, Jamie Spears commented on the conservatorship and the fan-started #FreeBritney movement, saying “All these conspiracy theorists don’t know anything. The world don’t have a clue.”

“It’s up to the court of California to decide what’s best for my daughter,” he continued.

“It’s no one else’s business.”

Per the filing made by Ingham, Spears wishes the control of the conservatorship be permanently shifted to Jodi Montgomery, a licensed professional conservator who has been temporarily in control of it after Jamie temporarily stepped back last year.

“Without in any way waiving her right to seek termination of this conservatorship in the future, Britney would like Ms. Montgomery’s appointment as conservator of her person to be made permanent,” Ingham wrote.

Ingham also wrote that Britney wishes to have a “qualified corporate fiduciary” appointed to help look after Britney’s finances.

A status hearing for the conservatorship case is set to go ahead this week in Los Angeles.

Earlier this year, Britney’s brother, Bryan, said he believed the conservatorship to be a good thing.

“I am aware that [fans] feel like maybe she’s being confined or held against her will in some capacity,” he said.

“But… [the conservatorship] has been a great thing for our family, to this point, and [we] keep hoping for the best.”