Britney Spears says she will not perform live while her father is her conservator

Britney Spears has shared another social media post suggesting she has no plans to perform live while her father, Jamie Spears, remains as her conservator.

In a post on Instagram overnight, the pop singer responded to online comments about the dancing videos she posts online, saying it’s the only style of performing Spears will commit to anytime soon.

“For those of you who choose to criticize my dancing videos … look I’m not gonna be performing on any stages anytime soon with my dad handling what I wear, say, do, or think 🚫🙅🏼‍♀️ 🚫!!!” she wrote.

“I’ve done that for the past 13 years … I’d much rather share videos YES from my living room instead of onstage in Vegas where some people were so far gone they couldn’t even shake my hand and I ended up getting a contact high from weed all the time.”

Elsewhere, she criticised her sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, for performing remixes of her music at an awards show, and said the ongoing conservatorship has “killed [her] dreams”.

“I don’t like that my sister showed up at an awards show and performed MY SONGS to remixes !!!!” she said.

“My so-called support system hurt me deeply !!!! This conservatorship killed my dreams … so all I have is hope and hope is the only thing in this world that is very hard to kill … yet people still try !!!!”

It comes less than a day after Spears posted on Instagram accusing people close to her of failing to provide support when she needed it.

“How dare the people you love the most say anything at all…did they even put a hand out to even lift me up at the TIME !!!?”

“There’s nothing worse than when the people closest to you who never showed up for you post things in regard to your situation whatever it may be and speak righteously for support … there’s nothing worse than that !!!!”

Last week, Spears addressed a court hearing over her ongoing conservatorship case, saying she wants her father charged with conservatorship abuse. The singer was also allowed to appoint her own legal representation after working with a court-appointed lawyer up until recently.

“Instead of trying to investigate my behaviour or my capacity, I want my dad investigated,” Spears told Judge Penny during last week’s hearing.

“This conservatorship is literally allowing my dad to rule my life…that is abuse, and we all know it.”