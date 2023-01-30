Britney Spears says she’s “alive and well” after police wellness check, explains why she shut down her Instagram

Britney Spears has shared another update on her wellbeing after fans called for police to conduct a wellness check on her.

Last week, it was reported that Spears had been visited by Ventura County police after fans expressed their concern for the star, citing “suspicious” online activity. A spokesperson for the Sheriff’s Office confirmed that they did not find Spears to be in “any kind of harm or any kind of danger”.

The singer herself later addressed the incident, saying she felt “gaslit and bullied” by those involved, and as though she was “being portrayed once again in a poor and unfair light by the media”.

Part of the “suspicious” activity that fans pointed to was the fact Spears had recently deactivated her Instagram, where she’d long been active on a daily basis. In a new thread on Twitter, she explained that she’d left the platform once more “because there were too many people saying I looked like an idiot dancing and that I looked crazy”.

She continued: “Honestly I was doing my best but it disturbed me to see people freely talk about it on TV… yep it hurt my feelings.”

Spears went on to admit she was “shocked as hell” when police arrived to conduct the aforementioned wellness check, saying “it really was uncalled for” that “fans got worried and sent the cops to my house”. She added: “l adore my fans but for those who did that aren’t real fans and I honestly felt like it was a way to make me look bad! I mean DAMN come on…”

The singer assured fans that she’s “alive and well”, imploring them to “please again know I’m doing the best I can”. Posting from a gym, where she’s “living my best life”, she closed out her thread by saying, “l’m alive, fine, healthy, and ready to start a new day – a new morning anew.”

Yep that's me … I'm alive and well. But not really convinced on these health juices🥤, I mean there are SO MANY !!! Yoga and chest call me in 🧘🏼‍♀️. I do it inside, outside, wherever I fancy … this is me at a gym living my best life 🏋🏼‍♀️ !!! pic.twitter.com/5GMcpkPMfy — Britney Spears 🌹🚀 (@britneyspears) January 29, 2023

Last month, Spears’ husband, Sam Asghari, was forced to deny rumours that he’d been controlling his wife’s social media. Fans became suspicious of her online presence when she celebrated her birthday with a tribute to her younger sister Jamie Lynn, who she’s long been in a public feud with.

Spears later reignited the feud when, in the pilot episode of the reality series Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test, Jamie Lynn broke down in tears over having to live in her sister’s shadow. In a since-deleted social media post, Spears addressed Jamie Lynn saying: “It honestly blows my mind the hardships you say you have had with having me as your sister.”