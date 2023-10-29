Britney Spears says there will be a ‘Volume 2’ of her memoir: “Get ready”

Britney Spears has reportedly said her memoir has a second volume in the works.

The singer recently released her book The Woman In Me, which landed in bookstores on October 24. Spears’ memoirs have made headlines for their bombshell revelations, including her abortion whilst dating Justin Timberlake and being unable to speak “for months” after her breakup with the *NSYNC singer.

On Saturday (October 29), Spears posted on Instagram to reveal a second volume of her memoir is in the works. The post has since been taken down.

Variety reported that Spears wrote the following caption: “Humor is the cure to everything !!! Play on !!! Volume 2 will be released next year … get ready!”

The Woman In Me has gone viral thanks to its audiobook, which is narrated by Golden Globe-winner Michelle Williams. One segment of the memoir in particular has caught the public’s eye; in the memoir, she revealed that *NSYNC “tried too hard” to fit in with Black artists. This lead to an encounter between Timberlake and Ginuwine; Timberlake allegedly greeted the R&B singer with the words: “Oh yeah, fo shiz, fo shiz! Ginuwine! What’s up, homie?”.

In recent news, songwriter Max Martin celebrated the 25th anniversary of ‘Baby… One More Time’, Spears’ debut single that he wrote. “Da Vinci painted ‘Mona Lisa’ and Max Martin composed ‘…Baby One More Time’, and I think this is no overstatement to claim that every single second of ‘…Baby One More Time’ is f**king glorious,” he wrote on Instagram. “’Baby’ is one of these songs that you just can’t ignore, whether you are a pop music lover or not.”

Spears’ audition tape for the classic 2004 romance film The Notebook was also leaked by the casting director Matthew Barry. He said of the singer: “Britney wasn’t just good – she was phenomenal. It was a tough decision. Britney blew us all away.

“Our jaws were on the floor. I was blown away – absolutely blown away. She brought her A-game that day.” Barry has gone on to suggest that Spears should make an acting comeback, having previously appeared in the 2002 film Crossroads.