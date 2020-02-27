Britney Spears shares gruesome video of moment she broke her foot

Britney Spears has shared a painful video of the exact moment she broke her foot while dancing.

The singer, who shared the clip on Instagram, warned fans that they can “hear” the moment she suffers the injury.

In the clip, Britney is seen dancing to ‘Sex On Fire’ by Kings of Leon, before a loud snap is heard as she endures the injury.

Spears captioned the video: “I haven’t danced in six months so I was full throttle at this spot !!!! And yes …. I know I’m barefoot …. don’t laugh but I grip the floor better that way !!!! PS you can hear where I broke my foot here ….. sorry it’s kind of loud !!!!!”

