Britney Spears has revealed she burned down her home gym in an incident involving two candles.

The ‘Oops!… I Did It Again’ singer shared an exercise video with her Instagram followers and explained why the workout room was barely filled with her usual work-out equipments.

“Hi guys, I’m in my gym right now,” Spears said to the camera. “I haven’t been in here for like six months because I burned my gym down, unfortunately.

Advertisement

“I had two candles and, yeah, one thing led to another and I burned it down.”

Spears explained she only had two pieces of equipment left before showing a variety of exercises, including lifting dumbbells and doing squats.

She revealed more about the fire incident in the video’s caption, writing: “It was an accident …. but yes …. I burnt it down.

“I walked past the door to the gym and flames BOOM !!!!!! By the Grace of God the alarm went off after that and yippy hoorah nobody got hurt.

“Unfortunately now I have only two pieces of equipment left lol and a one-sided mirror gym !!!!! But it could be much worse so I’m grateful. Pssss I like working out better outside anyways.”

Advertisement

The singer often shares light-hearted exercise videos with her 24 million Instagram followers.

This comes after Tiger King star Doc Antle recalled his memories of working with Spears after he provided the big cats for the singer’s memorable performance at the 2001 VMAs.

Antle, a prominent big cat trainer, made a brief cameo during the performance after Britney walked out from a cage in which he was sitting with one of his tigers.

Footage of the appearance then went viral recently after he appeared in Netflix’s Tiger King as a prominent rival of zoo owner Joe Exotic and animal activist Carole Baskin.