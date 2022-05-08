Britney Spears says her tell-all book will be out at the end of 2022

Britney Spears has confirmed that her “tell-all” book will arrive at the end of this year in a new Instagram post.

The pop star signed a deal with publishers reportedly worth $15million (£12.2m) in February 2022, following her conservatorship being terminated.

In a post shared to Instagram yesterday (May 7), Spears spoke candidly with her followers about “secrets”, how other people have told her story and her decision to write her experiences into print herself. At one point, she revealed that the memoir will be released “at the end of this year”.

“I want to talk about secrets!!!” she wrote. “The secrets I’ve had to hold the past 15 years I will say are honestly paralyzing.” She continued, “I had so many complaints I wanted to share and bring up only to be told to keep shut … but wait isn’t that what a woman of intellect is supposed to do. Speak up, rise to the occasion make people think.

“Then I started to get mad angry ALL THIS TIME !!! Then all the offers of money to tell my side of the story …and all the documentaries were trash! I’m sure that was ignition to move me forward but honestly I just wanted to spit in any persons face that came near me.”

She added: “Shit maybe now I will need a conservatorship ?! I’m bat shit fucking crazy JUST KIDDING … Well not really !!! But I said.. just do a book … the easiest way possible and considering my fear of people I might have to write them off for the next decade !!! Sitting down and sharing my story might not be the safest thing for anyone!!! My book comes out at the end of this year … Once it’s released not sure whats going to happen folks!!!”

Last month, the pop icon shared her thoughts so far on the writing process in a since-deleted Instagram post. “I’m writing a book at the moment and as it’s actually healing and therapeutic…it’s also hard bringing up past events in my life…I’ve never been able to express openly,” she wrote.

“I can only imagine that I do sound childish but I was extremely young when those events took place…and addressing it now… I’m sure it seems irrelevant to most and I’m completely aware of that!”

Meanwhile, in March, Spears vowed to continue her fight for justice over her conservatorship, saying that those responsible for it “got away with it”.