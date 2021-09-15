Britney Spears thanks #FreeBritney supporters as she deletes Instagram account

Britney Spears has deleted her Instagram account, taking time to thank the #FreeBritney campaign before leaving the site.

The decision comes just a day after the singer revealed she is engaged to Sam Asghari, her boyfriend of five years.

The 39-year-old singer announced the news of her engagement via an Instagram reel of the couple on Monday (September 13), where she shows off her diamond ring. “I can’t fucking believe it,” she captioned the post.

On Tuesday (September 14), her account was then deactivated after she shared a post thanking her supporters in the #FreeBritney movement.

Per screengrabs shared by fans, the final post on her account was of an article titled ‘Infusing education with heart’ which featured an Oscar Wilde quote.

Spears captioned the post: “I had to repost this so you can see the whole article! Growing up in a world where basically almost everything I did was controlled by someone else… I hope this message gets to people who have been confused or manipulated by a system!

“No … you’re not alone and no … you’re not crazy! People need to hear this before it’s too late! I’ve waited 13 years and counting for my freedom! Again … team #FreeBritney you guys fucking kick ass! Love you so much and God bless!”

Though some fans have been speculating that her account was suspended by Instagram due to the nature of the final post, the social media network confirmed to Insider that Britney’s account was deactivated by her, and not suspended by the company.

On Twitter, Britney discussed the decision, writing: “Don’t worry folks … just taking a little break from social media to celebrate my engagement!!!! I’ll be back soon.”

Earlier this month, after 13 years as Britney Spears’ conservator, the singer’s father, Jamie Spears, has filed a petition in the Los Angeles Superior Court to end the conservatorship entirely.

The move comes after Jamie began proceedings to step down as Britney’s conservator last month. Jamie had been in charge of the conservatorship since it was enacted in 2008, and had recently come under intense scrutiny as a result of the #FreeBritney campaign, as well as a landmark hearing in June where the singer called the conservatorship “abusive”. He had previously been adamant that there were “no grounds whatsoever” to have him removed from the singer’s conservatorship.

NBC News reported that Jamie is now siding with Britney to have the conservatorship ended altogether, saying that she “is entitled to have this Court now seriously consider whether this conservatorship is no longer required”.