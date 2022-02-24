Britney Spears threatens to “sue the shit out of” Tri Star ex-managers

Britney Spears has threatened to sue her former management company after claiming that two employees were trying to kill her.

Tri Star Sports and Entertainment Group has denied Spears’ accusations, saying that her claims are “entirely false, as well as highly offensive, damaging and unacceptable”.

According to a social media post seen by Rolling Stone, Spears wrote yesterday (February 23): “They sucked up to me and ‘made me feel special’ … RIGHT …. Ha those same bitches killed me a week later !!!!”

“My dad worshipped those two women and would have done anything they asked of him !!!! I think they were trying to kill me … I still to this very day believe that’s EXACTLY what they were trying to do … but not a damn thing was wrong with me and I didn’t die !!!!”

The post in question, which appears to have since been deleted, relates to the period in 2008 when Spears was a week away from being placed under an involuntary conservatorship. She was released from the legal agreement last November.

Spears added: “Nobody else would have lived through what they did to me 🙅🏼‍♀️ !!! I lived through all of [it] and I remember all of it !!!! I will sue the shit out of Tri Star !!!! Psss they got away with all of it and I’m here to warn them every day of my precious life !!!!”

The singer has named Tri Star employees Lou Taylor and Robin Greenhill, as reported by Rolling Stone.

Last year, Spears accused Taylor of bugging her room together with her father, Jamie. Tri Star also denied those accusations. “No one at Tri Star has ever suggested monitoring Ms. Spears’ electronic communications… No one at Tri Star is aware of any hidden electronic surveillance device placed in Ms. Spears’ bedroom,” Greenhill said in a sworn statement.

The news follows reports that Spears has signed a “record-breaking” deal to publish a tell-all book in which she will detail her career and family.

The pop star was released from her 13-year court-ordered conservatorship last year and has been outspoken about her family’s treatment of her on social media since.

According to Variety, publishers Simon & Schuster has agreed on a deal with Spears that will see them publish her memoir. The book will share the pop star’s own accounts of “her rise to fame, her music career and her relationship with her family”.

Spears has not confirmed the news herself. NME has contacted Simon & Schuster.