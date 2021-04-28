Britney Spears to address court about her conservatorship in June hearing

Britney Spears will in June personally address a Los Angeles court in a hearing regarding her ongoing conservatorship case.

According to Reuters, a judge agreed to the request from Spears’ legal team and set a hearing date for June 23. The singer allegedly rarely attends court hearings and doesn’t publicly comment on the long-running legal matter, which was recently the subject of the widely discussed documentary Framing Britney Spears.

“My client [Spears] has requested a hearing at which she can address the court directly,” the singer’s lawyer Samuel Ingham reportedly told the court on Tuesday (April 27). “My client has asked that it be done on an expedited basis.”

Ingham, on behalf of Spears, filed a petition in March to have the singer’s father, Jamie Spears, permanently removed as her conservator. Ingham argued that Jamie “relinquished his powers effective as of September 9, 2019”, the date he stepped away from the role due to health reasons. The petition requests that Jamie be replaced with Jodi Montgomery, who was appointed temporary conservator in 2019.

While Jamie remains Britney’s conservator, he does not have the sole right to delegate investment powers for the singer’s multi-million-dollar estate. The Bessemer Trust was appointed the estate’s co-conservator and corporate fiduciary back in November.

Jamie and his legal representative have repeatedly defended his role as conservator, claiming that fans “have it wrong” about the agreement and that Britney is still able to “live her life the way she wants, like a normal person”.

“[Jamie] would love nothing more than to see Britney not need a conservatorship. Whether or not there is an end to the conservatorship really depends on Britney,” Jamie’s lawyer Vivian Lee Thoreen told CNN in March.

“Like any parent, he doesn’t always see eye-to-eye on what Britney may want, but Jamie believes every single decision he has made has been in her best interest.”

Interest in Britney’s conservatorship increased following the February release of New York Times documentary Framing Britney Spears, which the singer said she spent two weeks crying after watching. A number of artists voiced their support for the #FreeBritney movement after the documentary aired.

Another documentary, produced by the BBC, will air in May and focus on the conservatorship arrangement.