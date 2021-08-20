Britney Spears to face investigation over allegations she struck her employee

Britney Spears is set to face investigation over alleged misdemeanor battery, after an employee accused the pop star of striking her.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, an employee of Spears’ called the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department to allege that they were struck by singer during a dispute on Monday morning (August 16). Spears has since been named a suspect in the investigation.

Officers conducted an investigation into the dispute, which allegedly took place at Spears’ Thousand Oaks home, and are set to forward findings to the Ventura County District Attorney. From there, a decision will be made on whether charges will be filed against Spears.

Spears’ lawyer Mathew Rosengart called the claim “sensational tabloid fodder” in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter.

The allegation, he said, is “nothing more than a manufactured ‘he said she said’ regarding a cell phone, with no striking and obviously no injury whatsoever”.

“Anyone can make an accusation, but this should have been closed immediately,” he continued.

“To its credit, the Sheriff’s office itself has acknowledged that the incident was classified as a ‘very minor misdemeanor’ and confirmed ‘there were no injuries.’ If this did not involve Britney Spears it never would have been reported at all.”

The accusation a little over a week after Spears got her biggest win so far in the legal battle over her controversial conservatorship, with her father Jamie Spears reportedly set to step down as co-conservator.

Earlier this month, a judge for the Los Angeles probate court denied a request made by Rosengart to expedite a hearing focusing on whether the singer’s father, Jamie Spears, should be removed from his role in her conservatorship.

The request followed a petition from Rosengart to have Jamie removed as conservator, citing a section of the probate code which gives the court the power to remove a conservator if it “is in the best interests” of the conservatee.

Jamie Spears’ withdrawal from the role comes after Britney accused him of conservatorship abuse in an emotional testimony earlier this year.