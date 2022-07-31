Britney Spears’ upcoming new memoir reportedly delayed by a paper shortage

Britney Spears’ upcoming new memoir has reportedly been delayed by a paper shortage.

The much-anticipated memoir, which is expected to explore the 13-year conservatorship the musician was placed under until last year, is finished but has now been hit by production delays, according to reports.

As reported in TMZ, the worldwide supply shortage has impacted publications of many books. The planned release date for Spears’ memoir was initially January, which is when publisher Simon & Schuster hoped to have the book on shelves.

Simon & Schuster have yet to confirm an alternate release date. NME has reached out to the publisher for comment.

Spears recently shared a video of herself singing an a cappella version of her hit single ‘Baby One More Time’.

The video came soon after Britney secured another legal victory, with her father Jamie Spears ordered to give a deposition and answer questions about his alleged misconduct at the helm of the pop star’s now-terminated conservatorship.

“I haven’t shared my voice in an extremely long time … maybe too long,” Spears wrote on Instagram alongside the video of her singing the hit 1998 song.

The new version of the song featured a number of different lyrics, including in the chorus, when she sings: “Give me a fucking sign.”

In the caption to the video, Spears revealed that she has wanted to record a new version of the song for the duration of her conservatorship, but “the team said no.”

She added: “I share this because I am aware of my love and passion to sing. And my own family made a fool of me … I’m not going to be a victim.”