Britney Spears vows to continue seeking justice against “those who harmed me”

Britney Spears has vowed to continue her fight for justice over her conservatorship, saying that those responsible for it “got away with it.”

The star was released from her 13-year court-ordered conservatorship last year and has been outspoken about her family’s treatment of her on social media since.

In a since-deleted Instagram post, shared on Sunday (March 6), Spears said: “I was treated less than, demoralized and embarrassed … nobody should ever be treated the way I was …. The reason I bring this up is because ending the conservatorship is a huge deal but come on … THAT’S IT ???”

She added: “They all got away with it !!! If you’ve ever been in shock for 4 months … threatened for your life … you would be upset too … I’m not done … I want justice and won’t stop until something is done to those who harmed me … and YES I was harmed !!!! This is a message to all who have been threatened for their life … You are NOT ALONE !!!!”

Spears also claimed that she was forced to work for seven days a week. “I was nothing more than a puppet to my family yet to the public I just performed on stage and did what I was told to do … but it was worse than that because it was accepted and approved by the people I loved the most … Looks are deceiving.”

Last month, Spears also threatened to sue her former management company after claiming that two employees were trying to kill her.

Tri Star Sports and Entertainment Group has denied Spears’ accusations, saying that her claims are “entirely false, as well as highly offensive, damaging and unacceptable”.

It has also been reported that Spears has signed a “record-breaking” deal to publish a tell-all book in which she will detail her career and family.