Britney Spears wants her father removed from her conservatorship within a week

Britney Spears is calling for her father and current conservator, Jamie Spears, to be removed from her conservatorship much faster than proposed in his recent filing to terminate the arrangement.

Jamie Spears filed a petition to end the conservatorship – which has controlled his daughter’s life and finances for 13 years – earlier this month, asking for a January court hearing regarding the matter.

As Rolling Stone reports, new paperwork filed in Los Angeles Superior Court by Britney and her lawyer Mathew Rosengart on Wednesday (September 22) calls instead for Jamie’s “immediate and necessary suspension” by “no later than Sept. 29”.

One of the key reasons Spears wants to accelerate the process of her father’s removal from the conservatorship is in order to create a prenuptial agreement, following her recent engagement to her partner of five years, Sam Asghari.

“The prenuptial agreement process will require communications with and cooperation from the conservator of her estate,” the filing, written by Rosengart, reads.

“Given that Ms. Spears’s relationship with that conservator (her father) is broken, Mr. Spears’s continued involvement would impede the ability to negotiate and consummate a contract that all can agree is in Ms. Spears’s best interests.”

Jamie Spears has been in charge of the conservatorship since it was enacted in 2008 and had recently come under intense scrutiny amid the #FreeBritney campaign, as well as a landmark hearing in June where his daughter called the conservatorship “abusive”.

Prior to his recent filing for its termination, Jamie had been adamant that there were “no grounds whatsoever” to have him removed as the singer’s conservator. In his filing earlier this month, he conceded that his daughter “is entitled to have this Court now seriously consider whether this conservatorship is no longer required”.

Meanwhile, Britney recently thanked fans for their dedication to the #FreeBritney campaign on Instagram before briefly deactivating her account on the social media site.

Spears had taken time off from the platform to celebrate her engagement to Asghari, but reactivated her profile on Monday (September 20), explaining that she “couldn’t stay away from the gram too long”.

Earlier this week, Netflix shared the first full trailer for its upcoming documentary on Spears’ conservatorship, Britney vs Spears. The film, directed by Erin Lee Carr, is set to arrive on the platform next Tuesday (September 28).