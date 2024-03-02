BRITs 2024: Green Day, Charli XCX and St Vincent announced as guest presenters

Charli XCX, Green Day and St. Vincent have been confirmed as among the presenters for tonight’s BRIT Awards.

The ceremony is taking place at The O2 in London tonight (March 2), and the show will be presented by a trio of hosts – Maya Jama, Clara Amfo and Roman Kemp. The event will be available to watch on ITV1 and ITVX.

St. Vincent, who announced her new album ‘All Born Screaming’ this week, will present The Last Dinner Party with their BRITs Rising Star award during the BRITs Red Carpet show, which will be broadcast live on ITV2.

Advertisement

At the end of 2023, the BRITs announced The Last Dinner Party as the recipients of the prestigious award, supported by BBC Radio 1.

Other awards presenters on the show will include Charli XCX, who just released her new single ‘Von Dutch’, as well as Green Day, who recently released their latest album ‘Saviors’.

Ashley Walters, Aitch, Jaime Winstone, Stranger Things’ Joe Keery, Bridgerton’s Jonathan Bailey, Bob Marley: One Love star Kingsley Ben-Adir, Luke Evans and Marisa Abela, star of the upcoming Amy Winehouse biopic, will also be at the show to hand out awards.

Dua Lipa will be performing live to open the show, with further performances coming from Raye, Tate McRae, Jungle, Rema, Becky Hill and Chase & Status, and Calvin Harris and Ellie Goulding.

Kylie Minogue, who is picking up this year’s BRITs Global Icon Award, will also close the show with her own live performance.

Advertisement

The BRITs have already announced a few of the winners ahead of the ceremony, with Raye confirmed as the recipient of the Songwriter Of The Year prize.

The singer is nominated for a record-breaking seven awards at the show, including Artist Of The Year, Mastercard Album Of The Year (‘My 21st Century Blues’) and Best New Artist.

Reacting to her win, Raye said: “I am so, so honoured and blown away, honestly to be given this prestigious award for Songwriter Of The Year, it is my very first BRIT award and I will treasure this trophy very much.

Additionally, Chase & Status have been confirmed as the winners of the Producer Of The Year statue for 2024.