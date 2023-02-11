NewsMusic News

BRITs viewers criticise Tom Grennan for comments about Ellie Goulding’s breasts

The two pop stars presented an award together at the ceremony

By Rhian Daly
Ellie Goulding Tom Grennan
Ellie Goulding and Tom Grennan CREDIT: Samir Hussein/WireImage

BRITs viewers have criticised Tom Grennan for comments he made on stage about Ellie Goulding’s breasts at tonight’s (February 11) ceremony.

The BRIT Awards 2023 is taking place at London’s The O2, hosted by Mo Gilligan and taking place on a Saturday for the first time.

Earlier in the night, Grennan and Goulding presented the award for Best New Artist together. “Don’t I look good next to Ellie Goulding?” Grennan asked as they took to the stage. Turning to her, he added, while gesturing to her outfit: “I love what you’re doing. Are they your real boobs?”

Goulding was wearing a black top with the mould of two breasts on it. “No, these are not,” she replied to him.

Viewers have criticised Grennan on Twitter, calling his comments “cringe” and “inappropriate”. “Tom Grennan asking Ellie Goulding if those are her real boobs. So cringe. Didn’t he write a song about toxic masculinity?” One Twitter user wrote.

“Tom Grennan casually verbally harassing Ellie Goulding on stage at the Brits with that “are those your actual breasts” comment and getting way with it is not a good look in 2023, lads,” another added.

See more reactions below.

 

Elsewhere at the BRITs 2023, Harry Styles kicked things off in sparkling style with a performance of ‘As It Was’ before acknowledging his “privilege” as he won Artist Of The Year. Wet Leg recited Alex Turner’s infamous 2014 BRITs acceptance speech as they won Best New Artist.

Host Mo Gilligan sparked confusion as he introduced performer “Sam Capaldi”, while Fontaines D.C.’s Carlos O’Connell celebrated “friendship” as he collected the band’s trophy for Best International Group.

Other performances tonight will come from Sam Smith and Kim Petras, David Guetta, Becky Hill and Ella Henderson.

