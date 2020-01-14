Yungblud, Bastille and Bombay Bicycle Club are among the leading acts playing intimate venues in February in aid of War Child.

The gigs are in association with the Brit Awards and O2, who have partnered to support War Child Together. The events run at intimate venues across London from February 8-22.

Catfish and the Bottlemen kick things off with a show on February 8 at Exhibition London, a new 2000 capacity venue located in the heart of White City’s Westfield.

Yungblud will also play one of his smallest shows to date at the Camden Assembly on February 10. Bombay Bicycle Club will head to West London’s Bush Hall on Sunday February 16 and Bastille will reprise their re-orchestrated shows for a date at the London Palladium on February 22.

Tickets are on sale via a raffle at the BRITS Week War Child website with entry costing £5. Fans can enter to buy for as many gigs as many times as they like. The closing date is 11.59pm on February 3. A limited number of tickets also go on sale on Friday (January 17) from the site at 9am.

The list of shows is below.

BRITS WEEK SHOWS

FEBRUARY 2020

8 – Catfish and The Bottlemen, Exhibition London

10 – Yungblud, Camden Assembly

11 – Jack Savoretti, Omeara

12 – Declan McKenna, Islington Assembly Hall

13 – Louis Tomlinson, Scala

14 – Tom Walker, Omeara

16 – Sigrid, Omeara

16 – Bombay Bicycle Club, Bush Hall

17 – Gang of Youths, Omeara

19 – Tom Grennan, Bush Hall

21 – Nothing But Thieves, The Dome

22 – Bastille Reorchestrated, London Palladium

Meanwhile, the BRIT Awards nominations were revealed last week, with Lewis Capaldi firmly leading the pack.