Brittany Howard announces London and Manchester summer 2024 UK headline dates

Brittany Howard has announced two new 2024 UK headlining tour dates taking place this summer.

The Alabama Shakes frontwoman is set to play London’s KOKO on July 2 as well as Manchester’s Albert Hall on July 6. General ticket sale will commence on Friday, February 2 at 10am local time. Visit here for tickets and check out a full list of the musician’s tour dates below.

Her newly added shows follow her previously announced tour dates as opening support for Hozier on his ‘Unreal, Unearth’ tour that will kick off in July. She is also set to play a string of live dates in the US beginning in February and ending in April. This year will see Howard play Coachella this spring and Bonnaroo festival in June.

Brittany Howard 2024 tour dates are:

FEBRUARY

6 – CHICAGO Illinois – Thalia Hall Chicago (USA)

7 – CHICAGO Illinois – Thalia Hall (USA)

9 – TORONTO – Danforth Music Hall (USA)

10 – TORONTO – Danforth Music Hall (USA)

12 – BOSTON Massachusetts – Wilbur Theatre (USA)

16 – NEW YORK New York – Webster Hall – Complex (USA)

17 – NEW YORK New York – Webster Hall – Complex (USA)

20 – WASHINGTON District of Columbia – 930 Club (USA)

21 – WASHINGTON District of Columbia – 930 Club (USA)

23 – ASHEVILLE North Carolina – Orange Peel (USA)

24- ASHEVILLE North Carolina – Orange Peel (USA)

APRIL

13 – TEMPE Arizona – Marquee Theatre Tempe (USA)

16 – SAN FRANCISCO California – Fillmore San Francisco (USA)

17 – SAN FRANCISCO California – Fillmore San Francisco (USA)

22 – ALBUQUERQUE New Mexico – Revel Entertainment Center (USA)

23 – TULSA Oklahoma – Cains Ballroom (USA)

24 – KANSAS CITY Missouri – Truman (USA)

26 – ST LOUIS – Pageant (USA)

JULY

2 – LONDON KOKO

6 – MANCHESTER Albert Hall

Howard recently released her single ‘Red Flags’ which was taken from her forthcoming second solo album ‘What Now’. The LP is due for release on February 9 and is available for pre-save/pre-order here. It is the second single from that album, following the title track which was released back in October of last year. Howard’s new album will be her first since signing with Island Records.

The Alabama Shakes singer released her debut solo album ‘Jaime’ in 2019, earning her multiple Grammy nominations, including Best Alternative Music Album and Best Rock Song.

Her debut solo LP was named after her late sister, who died from cancer as a teenager. Speaking to NME, Howard explained that it was Jaime who taught her to play piano. “She was the beginning of everything for me,” she said. “She definitely trained me up and taught me about songs.”

In 2018, Alabama Shakes, the band Howard formed with guitarist Heath Fogg, bassist Zac Cockrell and drummer Steve Johnson, announced they were going on hiatus, with Howard saying she intended to focus on her solo career.