Brittany Howard announces new album ‘What Now’ and shares title track

Brittany Howard has shared her new single ‘What Now’ – the title track of an upcoming album. Listen to the song below.

The Alabama Shakes singer released her debut solo album ‘Jaime’ in 2019, earning her multiple Grammy nominations, including Best Alternative Music Album and Best Rock Song.

“‘What Now’ is maybe the truest and bluest of all the songs,” Howard said. “It’s never my design to hurt anyone’s feelings, but I needed to say what was on my mind without editing myself. I like how it’s a song that makes you want to dance, but at the same time the lyrics are brutal.”

‘What Now’ was written and produced by Howard, with co-production from Shawn Everett, who has worked with The Killers, SZA and Kacey Musgraves. The song’s video was directed by Danilo Parra, best known for his work with A$AP Rocky.

Howard’s new album will be her first since signing with Island Records.

Howard’s previous album ‘Jaime’ was named after her late sister, who died from cancer as a teenager. Speaking to NME, Howard explained that it was Jaime who taught her to play piano. “She was the beginning of everything for me,” she said. “She definitely trained me up and taught me about songs.”

In 2018, Alabama Shakes, the band Howard formed with guitarist Heath Fogg, bassist Zac Cockrell and drummer Steve Johnson, announced they were going on hiatus, with Howard saying she intended to focus on her solo career.

Alongside the news, Howard has also announced details of a 2024 headline tour across North America, which kicks off in Chicago on February 6. See full details below, and get tickets here.

Brittany Howard’s upcoming tour dates are:

NOVEMBER

6: Iron City, Birmingham, AL

7: Ryman Auditorium, Nashville, TN

9: Tennessee Theatre, Knoxville, TN

10: Minglewood Hall, Memphis, TN

11: The Eastern, Atlanta, GA

14: House of Blues, Houston, TX

15: The Factory in Deep Ellum, Dallas, TX

17: Corona Capital Festival, Mexico City



FEBRUARY

6: Thalia Hall, Chicago, IL

9: Danforth Music Hall, Toronto

12: The Wilbur, Boston, MA

16: Webster Hall, New York, NY

20: 9:30 Club, Washington, DC

23: The Orange Peel, Asheville, NC