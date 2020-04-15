Brittany Howard shares cover of Funkadelic’s ‘You and Your Folks, Me and My Folks’

Alabama Shakes frontwoman Brittany Howard has shared a new cover of Funkadelic’s ‘You and Your Folks, Me and My Folks’ for a new Spotify Singles release.

The singer, who released her debut solo album ‘Jaime’ last year, also performs a version of album track ‘Stay High’ for the new AA-side.

The two-track album was recorded at East West Studios in Los Angeles, and you can listen to her cover of the 1971 funk classic, centred around togetherness, below.

Advertisement

‘Jaime’ came out last September, and was a tribute to Howard’s late sister of the same name who died of cancer when the two were still teenagers.

Speaking to NME about the inspiration for the album around its release, Howard said: “She was the beginning of everything for me.

“She definitely trained me up and taught me about songs. She’d be like, ‘Brittany, if we’re going to write a song, you’ve got to have a verse and you’ve got to have a chorus.’ We were little kids! Seeing our names together on the album is appropriate – I feel like we did it together.”

The original video for ‘Stay High’, the ‘Jaime’ track that features on the new Spotify Singles release, starred Brooklyn Nine-Nine’s Terry Crews. The actor portrayed a construction worker who lip-syncs along with the single as he goes about his day, while Howard appears as a supermarket cashier and other characters along the way.