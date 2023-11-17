Brittany Howard shares new single ‘Red Flags’ and confirms support slots for Hozier UK tour

Brittany Howard has debuted a new single, ‘Red Flags’, coinciding with the news that she will be opening for Hozier on his UK tour next year.

‘Red Flags’ is set to be taken from Howard’s forthcoming second solo album ‘What Now’, which is due for release on February 2, 2024. It is the second single from that album, following the title track, which was released last month.

Speaking about the track, the Alabama Shakes singer said: “In my past relationships, I’ve had a tendency to see red flags as part of some parade just for me—something for me to run right through without paying any attention.

“To me ‘Red Flags’ sounds very dystopian, which makes sense for a song that feels like end-of-times as far as me emotionally maturing. It’s like a big tower fell and now I have to create something new.”

Check out ‘Red Flags’ below:

Howard is also supporting Hozier at a series of huge outdoor shows across the UK and Ireland next summer, which mark the biggest gigs of his career. The run of 2024 live shows comes in celebration of the singer-songwriter’s latest album ‘Unreal Unearth’, which was released back in August.

The tour will kick off with a stop in the singer’s native Ireland, with a concert set for Marlay Park in Dublin on July 5.

From there, the singer-songwriter will head over to London two days later (July 7) for a stop in Finsbury Park, before playing a set at the Summer Sessions in Chepstow on Tuesday, July 9.

The final of the four new outdoor shows will be held in Glasgow the following day (July 10), when the ‘Take Me To Church’ singer will close out the scheduled dates with a performance at Glasgow Green.

Tickets are available now – you can buy yours here.

Howard’s new album follows 2019’s ‘Jaime’, which was named after her late sister, who died from cancer as a teenager. Speaking to NME, Howard explained that it was Jaime who taught her to play piano. “She was the beginning of everything for me,” she said. “She definitely trained me up and taught me about songs.”

In 2018, Alabama Shakes, the band Howard formed with guitarist Heath Fogg, bassist Zac Cockrell and drummer Steve Johnson, announced they were going on hiatus, with Howard saying she intended to focus on her solo career.

Howard has also announced details of a 2024 headline tour across North America, which kicks off in Chicago on February 6. See full details below, and get tickets here.