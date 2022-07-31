Brix Smith announces first UK headline tour with new band

Brix Smith has announced her first UK tour with her new band – check out the dates below.

The post-punk icon who was a member of The Fall and founder of The Extricated and The Adult Net, will play a headline UK tour later this year with her new band.

That band is made up of My Bloody Valentine duo Deb George (bass) and Jen Marco (keyboards and guitar), along with Vas Antoniadou (drums) and Ros Cairney (guitar) from rising London duo deux furieuses.

Speaking about the upcoming tour with her all-female supergroup, Smith said: “I’m so excited to be playing these iconic intimate club shows in October with my amazing supergroup of phenomenal women players.

“Come feel the power, noise, energy and love. We will take you on a full spectrum ride.”

Smith’s new band played their first major show as guests to Killing Joke before embarking upon a nationwide tour with Public Image Ltd.

Tickets for the shows, listed below, are on sale here now.

OCTOBER

16 – Leeds, Key Club

17 – Liverpool, Arts Club (Loft)

18 – Guildford, The Boileroom

19 – London, The Lexington

Earlier this year, Smith spoke about her plans to release her solo album, ‘Valley Of The Dolls’, next year.

“Nobody knows about this in public, so hello – get ready,” she began, speaking at the AIF Festival Congress 2022 in Bristol. “During lockdown I was put together by a manager to write. I wanted to stop doing The Extricated, I wanted to do something else, I didn’t know what.

“I was put together as a songwriter with Youth. His manager said, ‘Youth is a Shaman and you’re a witch so you two are perfect together’. We’d never met before but we met on Facetime and we started to send files backwards and forwards.”

With Youth working from Spain and Smith in London, he would send her backing tracks while she would return lyrics and vocals before it “quickly developed into something special”.

“He said, ‘Brix – this is your solo album. This is not going to be for anyone else’,” said Smith. “Now I’ve finished the album with Youth, it’s just about to be mastered, we’ve got two amazing guest female vocalists on it.”

She also spoke about her new band at the event then. “I’m going under the name Brix Smith or possibly Brix Smith Group, I haven’t decided yet. It’s time for me to put my money where my mouth is and take it out there! All of us are between 40 and 60 and they’re all top post-punk feminists.”

Smith went on to explain how “the dynamic of playing with all women” was “something I’ve never done”.

“I’ve always been a woman in a man’s world,” she added. “The Fall were dirty, ugly blokes, you know? The dynamic of playing with these women is just phenomenal. It’s just nice to be hanging out with great like-minded people.

“Deb Googe is just my wing-woman and an incredible bassist. I’m super lucky.”