Brix Smith announces UK summer headline tour with ‘The All Female Super Group’

Brix Smith has announced details of a UK summer headline tour with her new band ‘The All Female Super Group’.

The post-punk icon, who was a member of The Fall and others, founded her new band last year for a debut UK tour, and will head back out on the road this summer.

“I’m going on tour,” Smith said in a statement. The All Female Super Group and I are hitting the road from May for our ‘Valley Of The Dolls’ UK tour. Can’t wait to see you out there.”

‘Valley Of The Dolls’ is the name of Smith’s debut solo album, which came out this year. Her band for the live shows comprises My Bloody Valentine duo Deb George (bass) and Jen Marco (keyboards and guitar), along with Vas Antoniadou (drums) and Ros Cairney (guitar) from rising London duo Deux Furieuses.

See the tour dates below and buy tickets here.

MAY 2023

23 – Bristol, Strange Brew

24 – Manchester, YES

27 – Bearded Theory Festival

28 – London, Lower Third

JUNE 2023

8 – Newcastle, Cluny 1

9 – Glasgow, King Tuts

14 – Brighton, Concorde 2

15 – Stroud, Subscription Rooms

16 – Portsmouth, Wedgewood Rooms

“It’s the best thing I’ve done since The Fall,” Smith told NME recently of her new album. “I can die happy now”.

She continued: “It’s time to fucking put my head above the parapet and stand up there and say I am Brix Smith. I’m just speaking my truth. I finally feel that I’ve at last tapped into the truth meter without having insecurities blocking it of trying to be this artist or that artists. It’s just me with no mask.”

Discussing her new live band in 2022, she said: “All of us are between 40 and 60 and they’re all top post-punk feminists.”

Smith went on to explain how “the dynamic of playing with all women” was “something I’ve never done”.

“I’ve always been a woman in a man’s world,” she added. “The Fall were dirty, ugly blokes, you know? The dynamic of playing with these women is just phenomenal. It’s just nice to be hanging out with great like-minded people.