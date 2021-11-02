Brix Smith on the “whirlwind” 24 hours she spent as a member of Hole

Brix Smith has recalled her 24-hour stint as a member of Hole, describing it as “a super-intense whirlwind”.

During a new interview with NME, the Brix & the Extricated frontwoman and solo artist spoke about briefly joining Courtney Love‘s band in 1994 after departing The Fall for the first time in 1989.

“That was one of the most action-packed, memory-stuffed 24 hours of my life,” Smith remembered. “It was only six months after Kurt [Cobain] had died, so Courtney Love’s house still felt extremely charged and there was a lot of drama.”

She continued: “Courtney’s bedroom went alight [while she was sleeping] and I had to put out the flames! (Laughs) I love Courtney and it was a super-intense whirlwind.”

Smith rejoined The Fall after five years following the release of their sixteenth album, ‘Middle Class Revolt’, which came out in May 1994. She remained in the group – fronted by her ex-husband Mark E. Smith – until 1996.

Asked whether she was forced to choose between Hole and The Fall, Smith told NME: “I’m unsure the choice was ever mine. Courtney announced in Melody Maker that I was in Hole, but I think all along she knew she was probably going to have Melissa [Auf der Maur] as bassist. But it was fun.

“In the back of my mind, I’d already chosen to return to The Fall because that was where everything began, and Mark begged me to come back and kick ass because it was all going wrong. I thought I was going to save the band, but it didn’t work out that way – I went back into a whole different world.”

Brix Smith and Marty Willson-Piper are set to release the ‘Lost Angeles’ album on December 17.

Smith will take to the stage for ‘An Intimate Evening With Brix Smith’ at St Pancras Old Church in London on February 25, 2022. Tickets are available here.