The Fall’s Brix Smith shares three new songs from new solo album ‘Valley Of The Dolls’

Brix Smith has posted three new songs from her forthcoming solo album ‘Valley Of The Dolls’.

The post-punk icon, who was a member of The Fall and founder of The Extricated as well as The Adult Net, has also set a date for the album’s release: March 10 via Republic of Music.

Smith’s band comprises My Bloody Valentine duo Deb George (bass) and Jen Marco (keyboards and guitar), along with Vas Antoniadou (drums) and Ros Cairney (guitar) from rising London duo Deux Furieuses.

Advertisement

The tracks she has shared, which you can listen to below, include ‘Fast Net’, ‘Aphrodite’ and ‘California Smile’.

Smith previously said of the album: “During lockdown I was put together by a manager to write. I wanted to stop doing The Extricated, I wanted to do something else, I didn’t know what.

“I was put together as a songwriter with Youth. His manager said, ‘Youth is a Shaman and you’re a witch so you two are perfect together’. We’d never met before but we met on Facetime and we started to send files backwards and forwards.”

Advertisement

She continued: “I’m going under the name Brix Smith or possibly Brix Smith Group, I haven’t decided yet. It’s time for me to put my money where my mouth is and take it out there! All of us are between 40 and 60 and they’re all top post-punk feminists.”

Brix has also shared the tracklisting for ‘Valley Of The Dolls’ which you can view below:

01. ‘Living Thru My Despair’

02. ‘Fast Net’

03. ‘Aphrodite’

04. ‘California Smile’

05. ‘Changing’

06. ‘Black Rainbow Sky’

07. ‘Say I’m Ur No.1’

08. ‘Valley Girl’

09. ‘All My Luv’

10. ‘Black Butterfly’