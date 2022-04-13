Brix Smith unveils new band for tour with Public Image Ltd

Brix Smith has announced details of a tour with Public Image Ltd, for which she’ll be joined by an all new band.

The musician, who has been a member of The Fall and a host of other punk bands across her decades in music, will play a series of shows in June alongside John Lydon’s PiL.

At the shows, she will launch an all-new, all-female band announced recently, including My Bloody Valentine‘s Deb Googe and Jen Macro – on bass and keys/guitar respectively – alongside Vas Antoniadou (drums) and Ros Cairney (guitar).

“It’s time for me to stand up and put my head above the parapet, put my money where my mouth is, having been a strong woman in the music industry for however many years,” Smith said in a statement.

“I’ve put together the motherfucker of all girl bands.”

See the new tour dates below.

JUNE 2022

6 – O2 Ritz, Manchester

7 – O2 Academy, Leeds

16 – O2 Forum Kentish Town, London

17 – O2 Institute, Birmingham

18 – O2 Academy, Bristol

20 – UEA, Norwich

22 – O2 Academy, Glasgow

23 – Rock City, Nottingham

The Fall veteran also recently revealed plans to release a solo album called ‘Valley Of The Dolls’.

The punk legend was speaking at the AIF Festival Congress 2022 in Bristol earlier this year to discuss her work as as President of The F-List For Music – a not-for-profit organisation set up to help female musicians gain greater representation and professional opportunities in the UK music industry.

Towards the end of her talk, Smith shared information about an upcoming record made with Killing Joke bassist and esteemed producer Youth. “Nobody knows about this in public, so hello – get ready,” she began. “During lockdown I was put together by a manager to write. I wanted to stop doing The Extricated, I wanted to do something else, I didn’t know what.

“I was put together as a songwriter with Youth. His manager said, ‘Youth is a Shaman and you’re a witch so you two are perfect together’. We’d never met before but we met on FaceTime and we started to send files backwards and forwards.”

Smith also went on to tell the Bristol crowd that the album would be called ‘Valley Of The Dolls’ and “will hopefully be out by the end of the year and hopefully singles will be dropping quite soon.”