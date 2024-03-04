Brixton Academy announces re-opening details with first gig

Brixton Academy has announced its reopening and shared details of the first gigs back since closing its doors in December 2022 after a fatal crowd crush that left two people dead.

The O2 venue has been shuttered since the tragic incident that occurred at an Asake concert, which resulted in the deaths of Gabrielle Hutchinson, aged 23, and 33-year-old Rebecca Ikumelo. A third was left in a critical condition.

The future of the iconic London venue had been uncertain since then, before it was announced in December that the venue was allowed to retain its licence and re-open if it can meet “robust” safety rules. See the full list of 77 measures put in place here.

Brixton Academy has now announced a run of gigs kicking off next month to mark the re-opening.

Nirvana UK (tribute to Nirvana) and The Smyths (tribute to The Smiths) will perform at the venue on Friday, April 19, followed by Definitely Mightbe (tribute to Oasis) and UK Foo Fighters (tribute to Foo Fighters) on the following Friday, April 26. Tickets for the gigs on sale this Friday (March 8) at 9am GMT from here. A pre-sale will also go live on Wednesday (March 6) at 10am GMT.

Beyond that, Editors have also announced a show at the iconic London venue on Thursday May 2, with The Black Keys set to play a two night residency on Tuesday 7 and Wednesday 8 May.

Following the fatal crush in 2022, Lambeth Council suspended the venue’s license and the Metropolitan Police reportedly made a push for the location to close its doors for good as it faced indefinite closure.

Back in September, DJ and London Night Czar, Amy Lamé, commented on what the reopening ruling meant for Brixton and London’s wider music scene.

“Firstly, my heart goes out to the families and loved ones of Gaby and Rebecca and the woman who remains in a critical condition in hospital following the awful events at O2 Brixton Academy,” she wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

“I know how cherished the O2 Brixton Academy is by artists, fans and the local community and how important it is to the UK’s live music scene. I am pleased that Lambeth Council are satisfied that the O2 Brixton Academy can be safely reopened by Academy Music Group.”

She added: “The decision today rightly follows a detailed examination of evidence and the presentation of new plans that will ensure nothing like the tragic incident last year can ever happen again.”

The Music Venue Trust also said that they “welcomed the decision” from the council to reopen the Academy, describing the gig space as one with “enormous cultural significance to its local community, to music fans, and to the wider live music ecosystem”.

After the venue shut its doors, an online petition was launched to counteract the closure, while various artists and industry professionals also spoke out against the potential shutting down of the venue.